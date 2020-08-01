Man accused of GBH following alleged betting shop assault

The alleged assault happened outside Betfred in Valley Way, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Suffolk man accused of grievous bodily harm following an alleged assault outside a Newmarket betting shop will appear at the crown court in August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicholas Carter, 30, of Hollybush Corner, Bradfield St George, near Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday to face a section 18 wounding with intent charge.

The offence relates to an alleged assault outside Betfred, in Valley Way, Newmarket, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, around 9.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

The section 18 charge is indictable only which means it can only be dealt with at the crown court.

Carter will next appear with co-defendant Flynn Matthews at Ipswich Crown Court on August 18 for a plea trial and preparation hearing.

Magistrates warned Carter of the consequences of not appearing at his next court hearing.

Carter was granted unconditional bail ahead of his August 18 crown court appearance.