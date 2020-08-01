E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man accused of GBH following alleged betting shop assault

01 August, 2020 - 12:01
The alleged assault happened outside Betfred in Valley Way, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The alleged assault happened outside Betfred in Valley Way, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Suffolk man accused of grievous bodily harm following an alleged assault outside a Newmarket betting shop will appear at the crown court in August.

Nicholas Carter, 30, of Hollybush Corner, Bradfield St George, near Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday to face a section 18 wounding with intent charge.

The offence relates to an alleged assault outside Betfred, in Valley Way, Newmarket, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, around 9.30pm.

The section 18 charge is indictable only which means it can only be dealt with at the crown court.

Carter will next appear with co-defendant Flynn Matthews at Ipswich Crown Court on August 18 for a plea trial and preparation hearing.

Magistrates warned Carter of the consequences of not appearing at his next court hearing.

Carter was granted unconditional bail ahead of his August 18 crown court appearance.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

