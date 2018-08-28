Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Murder suspect ‘acted like he was at party’ hours before body found

PUBLISHED: 16:49 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 06 November 2018

Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Archant

A man accused of murdering a rough sleeper appeared “blasé” and “as though he was at a party” hours before his alleged victim was found dead in a car park, a court heard.

Police cordon off St Mary's car park in Colchester after the body of Martin Dines was found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice cordon off St Mary's car park in Colchester after the body of Martin Dines was found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Witness Jacqueline McLintock told Ipswich Crown Court she met a “happy” Mark Hartley on her way to buy cigarettes in the Manor Road area of Colchester between 11pm and 11.15pm on Sunday, April 22.

The badly beaten body of homeless man Martin Dines was found at St Mary’s multi-storey car park in Balkerne Hill, Colchester, the following morning.

Prosecutors claim the 56-year-old was left to die after being beaten three times, at three locations, between 8.30pm on the Sunday and 1.45am on Monday, April 23.

At 11.21pm on April 22, the defendants allegedly entered St Mary’s car park.

Ms McLintock recognised Hartley, who she claims had carried out a campaign of harassment against her and her partner, after meeting him on the night in question.

She felt scared and eager to run away.

“I was terrified,” she told the court. “I was shaking and crying.”

After asking Ms McLintock if she was okay, the court heard Hartley, who was with two other people introduced as Heidi Kennedy and Darren Miller, told her: “I am looking at seven to eight years.”

In witness statements Ms McLintock described a “campaign of harassment” carried out by Hartley between the autumn of 2017 and April 2018.

She said the 32-year-old threatened to kill her, punched her neighbour in the face and smashed property belonging to her and her boyfriend.

When questioned about the defendants’ moods on April 22 she said Hartley appeared “blasé”.

Ms McLintock described him as “happy and as if he was at a party”, adding in witness statements that he seemed to be under the influence and as though he was “not on this planet”.

She said Kennedy, who appeared quiet, put her arm around her and said: “Darling, what’s wrong?”

And Miller, who she also described as quiet, seemed angry and agitated.

It is alleged Mr Dines, 56, died from punches, kicks and stamps inflicted by Hartley, Miller and Kennedy during a row over army credentials.

At 11.21pm on April 22, the defendants allegedly entered St Mary’s car park.

Miller, 46, of no fixed address, Hartley, of New Kiln Road, Colchester, and Kennedy, 47, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, have all denied murdering Mr Dines on April 23.

Miller has admitted manslaughter.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

33 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fears have been raised that free parking could be lost in Suffolk’s towns if responsibility for enforcing parking transfers from police to local councils.

Award winning Hollywood actor to star in Suffolk alien drama

60 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Laurence Fishburne will reportedly take part in the new drama Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Emmy winning actor Laurence Fishburne will reportedly be involved in a new television story about Suffolk’s famous alien encounter.

Campaigners delight after homes plan appeal turned down

08:34 Will Jefford
A road sweeper struggled to pass along Swan Street while an inspection was being carried out. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

A housing development in Boxford has been turned down on appeal to the delight of local residents.

Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

08:26 Dan Grimmer
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture Kylie Howard.

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Faulty train causes disruption on Essex to Suffolk line

08:14 Jake Foxford
Greater Anglia are experiencing late running freight trains and slippery rails as well as train faults. Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia passengers may have to travel in just one train carriage after a faulty train between Marks Tey and Sudbury disrupted travel on the line.

Five telegrams: The remarkable story of one Suffolk soldier’s involvement in World War One

07:30 Michael Steward
Lionel Baker, from Lavenham, was captain of the Suffolk Regiment Picture: SUPPLIED BY BAKER FAMILY

The extraordinary story of one Suffolk soldier’s journey through the First World War is revealed in five historic telegrams.

Essex crackdown on organised crime yields 10 arrests

06:40 Dominic Moffitt
Essex Police crackdown on violent crime with 10 arrests across the county Picture: ARCHANT

Several Essex Police teams took part in a county-wide crackdown on knife possession and violent crime.

Most read

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Man denies breaking into Suffolk museum and stealing artefacts

Museum of East Anglian Life director Jenny Cousins following the alleged raid Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Breaking News Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24