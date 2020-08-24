Suspended sentence for voyeur who put images of victim on web

A Suffolk man who secretly filmed a woman while she was naked and uploaded the images on the internet has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Orford was told by Judge Emma Peters at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday August 24 that what he had done was “revolting”.

“To upload them on the internet for the sexual gratification of others is truly awful,” said the judge.

Orford, 23, of Holmes Green, Beck Row, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two offences of voyeurism dating back to 2018 and two offences of making indecent images of children between December 31, 2016, and July 5, 2018.

On a scale of A to C, with level A being the most serious, the indecent image offences relate to two still images in category B and 96 still images in category C.

He was given a 16 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to attend a programme for sex offenders.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for ten years and to pay £200 costs.

Steven Dyble, for Orford, said his client had no previous convictions and his partner was due to give birth in six weeks.

He said Orford had a job and had not reoffended since his arrest in 2018.