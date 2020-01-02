E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries from car crash

PUBLISHED: 13:39 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 02 January 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: ANDY ADAMSON

The East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: ANDY ADAMSON

Archant

A man has been airlifted to Ipswich hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a ditch.

The collision happened on the A144 near Bramfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe collision happened on the A144 near Bramfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police were called at 12:51pm today to the incident involving a single vehicle on the A144 near Bramfield.

The road, which connects the A12 to Halesworth, has been closed while firefighters and police remain.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance from Norwich was summoned and then took off from the scene at approximately 2.15pm.

Three fire engines are currently still in attendance.

More information as we get it.

