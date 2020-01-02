Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries from car crash

A man has been airlifted to Ipswich hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a ditch.

Suffolk police were called at 12:51pm today to the incident involving a single vehicle on the A144 near Bramfield.

The road, which connects the A12 to Halesworth, has been closed while firefighters and police remain.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance from Norwich was summoned and then took off from the scene at approximately 2.15pm.

Three fire engines are currently still in attendance.

More information as we get it.