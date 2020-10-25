E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two arrests after man is attacked ‘with bricks’ in Essex

PUBLISHED: 10:49 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 25 October 2020

A man and a woman have been arrested after an alleged assault in Braintree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man and a woman have been arrested after an alleged assault in Braintree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted by a group of people in a targeted attack, police have said.

The man, aged in his 40s, was allegedly assaulted in Silks Way, Braintree, around 2am today after it was reported a group of people threw bricks at him and punched him.

The man sustained a number of “significant injuries”, Essex Police said, but is in a stable condition in hospital.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and GBH.

Police said they believe the incident was a targeted attack and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 154 of October 25 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

