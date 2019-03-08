Drivers of Audi A3 and BMW M3 in road rage drama near McDonald's

A man was allegedly punched in the face during a road rage incident in Colchester and police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers received reports of an argument between the occupants of a grey Audi A3 and a white BMW M3 close to McDonald's in Cowdray Avenue around 4pm on Monday, April 15.

The cars travelled to Colne Bank Avenue before both drivers stopped in traffic and got out of their vehicles.

The driver of the BMW reported he was punched in the face by the other driver.

He also reported the occupants of two black Ford Fiestas also stopped, got out of their cars before assaulting him and damaging his car.

The Audi A3 driver also told police that he, along with his two passengers, were being threatened and intimidated ahead of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101, quoting 42/59226/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.