Man and boy arrested on suspicion of drug-dealing
PUBLISHED: 16:53 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 12 May 2020
A man and a teenage boy in Bury St Edmunds have been arrested on suspicion of drug-dealing.
Suffolk police’s Scorpion Team stopped and searched a 49-year-old man in The Vinefields at around 12.20pm on Monday, discovering a number of wraps of suspected class A drugs at his feet.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.
A short while later, officers raided a nearby property and arrested a 17-year-old boy, also in possession of suspected class A drugs.
The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre Police for further questioning.
The boy was bailed to return to police on June 4, while the man was released under investigation.
