Man accused of threatening behaviour with axe appears in court

A man accused of threatening behaviour with an axe and a golf club in Haverhill will appear at the crown court in September.

Adam Devonshire, 25, of Cavendish Court, Haverhill, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday to face three charges.

Devonshire is charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon (golf club) and two charges of threatening a person with a blade or pointed article (axe and knife) following an alleged incident on Harewood Terrace in Haverhill on October 1, 2019.

Devonshire spoke only to confirm his personal details and entered no pleas to the charges.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the matters to the crown court.

Devonshire was granted unconditional bail by magistrates.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 4 for a plea trial and preparation hearing (PTPH).