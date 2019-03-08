Partly Cloudy

‘Hoax bomb threats’ aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 10:21 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 20 March 2019

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD

COLIN SHEAD

The M11 was closed for several hours near Stansted Airport as police dealt with bomb threats from aboard a coach.

The road has now reopened in both directions, but authorities are warning of queuing traffic Picture: COLIN SHEAD

A man has been arrested following the closure in early hours of this morning, Wednesday, March 20, which caused havoc for people travelling to Stansted Airport.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports that a man alleged to have a bomb while on a coach travelling between Stansted and London.

A 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats and remains in police custody.

Officers are not treating the incident as a terror-related.

Essex Police took the lead on the incident, which shut the road overnight in both directions between junctions seven (A414/Harlow) and eight (A120/Stansted).

Officers warned the incident was likely to cause “significant disruption” to road users, and people were advised to follow diversions.

Highways England also warned motorists to avoid the area.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

