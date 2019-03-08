‘Hoax bomb threats’ aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport
PUBLISHED: 10:21 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 20 March 2019
COLIN SHEAD
The M11 was closed for several hours near Stansted Airport as police dealt with bomb threats from aboard a coach.
A man has been arrested following the closure in early hours of this morning, Wednesday, March 20, which caused havoc for people travelling to Stansted Airport.
Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports that a man alleged to have a bomb while on a coach travelling between Stansted and London.
A 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats and remains in police custody.
Officers are not treating the incident as a terror-related.
Essex Police took the lead on the incident, which shut the road overnight in both directions between junctions seven (A414/Harlow) and eight (A120/Stansted).
Officers warned the incident was likely to cause “significant disruption” to road users, and people were advised to follow diversions.
Highways England also warned motorists to avoid the area.
