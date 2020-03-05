E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested after late-night fight outside music venue

PUBLISHED: 16:54 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 05 March 2020

The fight happened outside the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been arrested after a three-person fight outside a Bury St Edmunds music venue in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Suffolk Constabulary said the fight happened at around 3.15am on Sunday close to the back entrance of the Apex in St Andrews Street South.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He received treatment for his facial injuries at hospital before being taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The suspect was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward, quoting reference 37/12936/20.

