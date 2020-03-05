Man arrested after late-night fight outside music venue

The fight happened outside the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man has been arrested after a three-person fight outside a Bury St Edmunds music venue in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary said the fight happened at around 3.15am on Sunday close to the back entrance of the Apex in St Andrews Street South.

You may also want to watch:

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He received treatment for his facial injuries at hospital before being taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The suspect was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward, quoting reference 37/12936/20.