Man arrested after knifepoint robberies in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 08:27 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 05 February 2019

A man has been arrested following a series of robberies in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following five knifepoint robberies which took place over two hours in Colchester at the weekend.

The man, from Colchester, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and burglary following the series of incidents between 5am and 6.50am in the Hythe and New Town areas of the town on Saturday.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery just after 7am on Saturday, has since been released under investigation.

Following the incidents, Detective Sergeant Stuart Knight, of Colchester CID, said: “Our teams were deployed to each scene and carried out searches in the area.

“I would like to reassure the local community that my detectives are working diligently to try and identify anyone we believe may be involved and get them off of the streets and into our custody.”

