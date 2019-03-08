E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Brave police officers rescue man from burning building

PUBLISHED: 11:16 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 09 November 2019

Three police officers rescued a man from a burning flat in Ship Wharf, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE

Three police officers rescued a man from a burning flat in Ship Wharf, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Three police officers have been treated for smoke inhalation after bravely rescuing a man from a burning flat.

Essex Police were called shortly after 1.35am today, Saturday, November 9, to reports of a disturbance in Ship Wharf, Colchester.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a fire and immediately called Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

They then evacuated the building of all the people living there, making sure everyone was safe.

A 41-year-old man, the occupant of the flat, was taken to hospital for treatment but was later arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains in police custody.

Chief inspector Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, praised the officers for their brave actions.

He said: "This was an incredibly dangerous situation for all involved and, as they do on a daily basis, our officers have proved that they're not afraid to face peril to ensure that members of the public are protected from harm.

"It's very fortunate that no-one was seriously injured and the officers involved will be back on duty tonight, where they'll continue to police the streets of Colchester.

"My teams are continuing to work diligently to piece together the circumstances leading up to this morning's events, and anyone with information is asked to call us on 101.

"Please quote incident number 84 of Saturday November 9."

