Man arrested after police called to reports of 'man with gun' in Witham

Police swarmed to an address in Witham yesterday evening after receiving reports of a man brandishing with what was believed to be a gun.

Police were called at around 5.45pm to reports of a man acting suspiciously at an address in Hatfield Way.

A spokesman for Essex police said: “We were called around 5.45pm on Sunday, April 29, with reports that a man was seen acting suspiciously with what was believed to be a gun at an address off of Hatfield Way in Witham.

“Officers arrived and established the firearm was a BB gun.

“A 45-year-old man from Witham was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and affray.”

She added that the man remains in custody while being questioned by detectives.