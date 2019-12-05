E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer

PUBLISHED: 22:36 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:36 05 December 2019

A man has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted in Colchester Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted in Colchester Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was punched in the face in Colchester.

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody today, Thursday, December 5, after officers responded to reports of a disturbance in St Bultophs Street.

AT around 3.10am, officers were called to reports of an argument outside Fashion Colchester.

One of the officers tried to calm the situation but reports he was then punched in the face multiple times.

He was later taken to hospital to treat injuries to his mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/192046/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers.org.uk

