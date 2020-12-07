E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after toys stolen from warehouse

PUBLISHED: 17:12 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 07 December 2020

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

A man has been arrested after toys and homeware items were stolen from a locked warehouse in Great Blakenham.

Over three nights, between Saturday, November 28 and Tuesday, December 1, the warehouse was entered and a number of toys and homeware items were stolen from within.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Suffolk police executed a warrant at an address in a nearby village on Thursday, December 3 and numerous boxes of stolen items were seized.

Following the warrant, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was later further arrested on suspicion of class B or class C drug possession and theft in relation to a separate incident.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14

From left, Chris Moody of Savills, Matt O?Malley from Curzon de Vere and Sheng Li from FDS at the online retailer's new distribution centre at Great Blakenham Picture: SAVILLS

Kesgrave shooting: Teenager to have psychiatric test before entering plea

A police cordon in place following the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave earlier this year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

Final £431,000 approved for new joint fire and police station

An artist's impression of what the new shared police and fire station in Stowmarket could look like. Picture: Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

Lottery winners knit fairy decorations to spread Christmas cheer

Ipswich couple Richard and Cathy Brown placing Christmas fairies in Calton Marshes nature reserve, Lowestoft, Suffolk Picture: Rod Kirkpatrick/National Lottery/PA Wire