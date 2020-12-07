News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Man arrested after toys stolen from warehouse

Michael Steward

Published: 5:12 PM December 7, 2020    Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after toys and homeware items were stolen from a locked warehouse in Great Blakenham.

Over three nights, between Saturday, November 28 and Tuesday, December 1, the warehouse was entered and a number of toys and homeware items were stolen from within.

Officers from Suffolk police executed a warrant at an address in a nearby village on Thursday, December 3 and numerous boxes of stolen items were seized.

Following the warrant, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was later further arrested on suspicion of class B or class C drug possession and theft in relation to a separate incident.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

