Man arrested after toys stolen from warehouse
A man has been arrested after toys and homeware items were stolen from a locked warehouse in Great Blakenham.
Over three nights, between Saturday, November 28 and Tuesday, December 1, the warehouse was entered and a number of toys and homeware items were stolen from within.
Officers from Suffolk police executed a warrant at an address in a nearby village on Thursday, December 3 and numerous boxes of stolen items were seized.
Following the warrant, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
He was later further arrested on suspicion of class B or class C drug possession and theft in relation to a separate incident.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
