Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after reportedly crashing into the RAF Lakenheath fence line.

Mildenhall Police confirmed the incident happened overnight on Monday, November 19.

Officers from Ministry of Defence Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after a vehicle crashed into the fence line at the air force base in north Suffolk.

The driver is reported to have fled the scene after the crash.