Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

PUBLISHED: 09:03 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:30 19 November 2018

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after reportedly crashing into the RAF Lakenheath fence line.

Mildenhall Police confirmed the incident happened overnight on Monday, November 19.

Officers from Ministry of Defence Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after a vehicle crashed into the fence line at the air force base in north Suffolk.

The driver is reported to have fled the scene after the crash.

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

07:00 Mariam Ghaemi
Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

A Suffolk mum said she had to leave the Suffolk village where her family had laid down roots as they were priced out of the property market - a story that is repeated in rural communities across the county.

Car collides with lorry on A14

55 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the A14 near Westley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car hit the central reservation after colliding with a lorry on the A14 at Westley.

‘A fleck of snow among the showers’ – region braces for cold snap

07:30 Amy Gibbons
Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week Picture: ALLISON MORDECAI .

It is set to be a “messy week” in our region – with high winds and scattered showers making for a tumultuous forecast as the days draw in.

Teaching teenagers ‘thinking skills’ will stop them falling into drug gangs, says crime commissioner

07:13 Andrew Papworth
Tim Passmore, police and crime comissioner for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teaching young people new “thinking skills” will make a “critical difference” to teenagers involved in gangs and violence, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.

New report on Essex’s top 100 leading companies reveals Brexit hasn’t hampered growth yet

07:00 Jessica Hill
Colchester High Street in Essex. Picture: Jessica Hill

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 17% in the last year.

Mounting opposition against bid for substation at beauty spot

05:30 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the Broom Covert AONB site Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Energy bosses are facing growing pressure to rethink plans for a substation in a Suffolk beauty spot – after the site’s owner raised a “technical objection” to its use.

