A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports a woman was attacked at a property in Lowestoft.

Officers were called to an address in Victoria Road just after 11.35pm last night, Monday, September 9.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, when the officers arrived on scene they discovered a woman inside the property who had suffered a serious head injury.

He said: "She has been transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital via air ambulance and is in a critical condition."

A 59-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting reference 54560/17.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org