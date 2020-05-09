Police officer dragged by moving car in attempted traffic stop

A man has been arrested after an officer was dragged by a moving car while attempting a traffic stop outside an Esso garage.

The officer had followed a Vauxhall Vectra in Writtle after it was reported to be uninsured and driving at excessive speed yesterday, May 8.

He approached the driver when the car came to a stop at the Esso garage in Princes Road, Chelmsford, at around 11.45am.

He spoke to the man and attempted to remove the keys from the ignition but the driver drove off, dragging the officer along a short way.

The Vauxhall drove off and a search was carried out by Essex Police.

A 29-year-old man from Chelmsford was later arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

He has been released under investigation while police continue their inquiries.

The officer suffered slight pain to his hand.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information and has yet to come forward is asked to call the Chelmsford local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/65465/20.