E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police officer dragged by moving car in attempted traffic stop

PUBLISHED: 17:08 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 09 May 2020

A man has been arrested after a police officer was dragged alongside a car following a traffic stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been arrested after a police officer was dragged alongside a car following a traffic stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been arrested after an officer was dragged by a moving car while attempting a traffic stop outside an Esso garage.

The officer had followed a Vauxhall Vectra in Writtle after it was reported to be uninsured and driving at excessive speed yesterday, May 8.

He approached the driver when the car came to a stop at the Esso garage in Princes Road, Chelmsford, at around 11.45am.

He spoke to the man and attempted to remove the keys from the ignition but the driver drove off, dragging the officer along a short way.

You may also want to watch:

The Vauxhall drove off and a search was carried out by Essex Police.

A 29-year-old man from Chelmsford was later arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

He has been released under investigation while police continue their inquiries.

The officer suffered slight pain to his hand.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information and has yet to come forward is asked to call the Chelmsford local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/65465/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four more die at Suffolk and Essex hospitals after contracting coronavirus

Coronavirus warning signs on the gate of Allenby Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of former life-prisoner found in derelict war bunker, inquest hears

David Jenkins died on August 30, 2019, and inquest has heard. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police officer dragged by moving car in attempted traffic stop

A man has been arrested after a police officer was dragged alongside a car following a traffic stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Intoxicated man brandishing hammer at members of the public arrested

Suffolk police have arrested a man brandishing a hammer in Elmswell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24