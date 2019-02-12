Man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery which took place in St Osyth.

The man, from Surrey, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Clacton on suspicion of firearms offences and robbery, and has been released on bail until March 6.

It follows an alleged incident at Martin’s Farm Country Park in St Osyth on February 10, where a man reported he was threatened and had a two-figure sum of cash stolen.

A 24-year-old woman from Enfield arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis, has also been released on bail until March 6.

A 26-year-old man from London, arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, robbery, criminal damage to a vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon, will answer bail on the same day.