Man arrested following attack in Stowmarket

The victim, aged in his 30s, was attacked in Navigation Approach at around 9:30pm last night - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 23-year-old man is being quizzed by detectives after being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following an assault that took place in Stowmarket.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service just before 10pm on November 19, who reported that they had been called to treat a man who had sustained injuries following an assault.

The victim, aged in his 30s, is believed to have been attacked in Navigation Approach between 9pm and 9.45pm last night.

Navigation Approach leads from Gipping Way over the Riving Gipping through a business area to housing on the east side of the town.

A police investigation is currently taking place at the scene.

The victim was hospitalised, where he is currently receiving treatment for facial injuries.

A 23-year-old man from Stowmarket was arrested in the early hours of the morning on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, where he remains for questioning.

Suffolk police are appealing for any witnesses with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Detectives woudl like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Navigation Approach between 9pm and 10pm last night and saw anything that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 65549/21 by calling 101 or via the website www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org