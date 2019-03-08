Man arrested on suspicion of lead theft from Barclays bank

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after reports that lead was stolen from a Braintree bank.

Police were called at 2.35am today to reports of two men walking on the roof of Barclays in Bank Street.

Officers attended and found a wheeled bin containing lead.

A 48-year-old man from Braintree was arrested on suspicion of theft and assaulting an emergency worker.

Essex Police said the other man remains outstanding and enquiries are currently ongoing.