Man arrested on suspicion of lead theft from Barclays bank

PUBLISHED: 15:38 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 21 June 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of lead theft from Barclays in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of lead theft from Barclays in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after reports that lead was stolen from a Braintree bank.

Police were called at 2.35am today to reports of two men walking on the roof of Barclays in Bank Street.

Officers attended and found a wheeled bin containing lead.

A 48-year-old man from Braintree was arrested on suspicion of theft and assaulting an emergency worker.

Essex Police said the other man remains outstanding and enquiries are currently ongoing.

