Man arrested after school break-in results in police chase

PUBLISHED: 09:09 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 17 July 2019

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a break-in at a Bury St Edmunds secondary school resulted in a police chase on the A14.

Officers were called at 12.10am today to reports of glass being smashed at King Edward VI School in Grove Road and on arrival saw a vehicle leaving the scene.

Police pursued the vehicle onto the A14 before it left the carriageway and then collided with street furniture.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man from London in the car park of Claas UK in Risby on suspicion of burglary and are still hunting another man in connection with the incident.

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre and remains in custody.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said two offenders got into the kitchen area and then smashed glass to gain entry to an office.

A sum of cash along with food and drink items were stolen.

A post on the King Edward VI School Facebook page said: "Unfortunately the school suffered a break-in last night and the area affected is the school kitchen.

"We are unable to access the area at the moment as we await scenes of crime. We do not know when we will get access but until we can we cannot assess the extent of the damage or what catering offer we can provide today.

"However, it is likely to be limited so you may want to consider sending your child to school today with a packed lunch."

Police remain at the school this morning and the affected area is cordoned off.

