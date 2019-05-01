Man arrested in connection to industrial unit blaze

A man has been arrested in connection to a fire in Great Bromley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been arrested in connection to a blaze in Great Bromley where a timber industrial building was set alight.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, an industrial unit, in Hilliards Road, was set on fire at around 10.10pm on Saturday April 20, causing damage to the building and its contents

A 56-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on Wednesday, April 24 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and released under investigation.

Seven fire crews, from Colchester, Wivenhoe, Manningtree, Weeley, Clacton, Halstead and Brightlingsea, were sent to fight the fire.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The building measured approximately 30m x 8m.

“When crews arrived at the incident they reported the whole building was 100% alight.

“The water supply in the area was very poor so crews used a nearby reservoir and requested the attendance of a water bowser (a large tanker full of water) to provide additional water supply.”

Crews managed to tackle the fire, avoiding it spreading to nearby buildings, including a residential bungalow.

Cylinders that were close to the burning building were also removed by firefighters.

The fire was put out by 12pm however crews spend another two hours on scene, dampening down the area and checking for hot spots

An Essex police spokesman added: “No-one was hurt but damage was caused to the building and contents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/62320/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the charity's anonymous online form here.