Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested in connection to industrial unit blaze

01 May, 2019 - 11:54
A man has been arrested in connection to a fire in Great Bromley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been arrested in connection to a fire in Great Bromley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection to a blaze in Great Bromley where a timber industrial building was set alight.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, an industrial unit, in Hilliards Road, was set on fire at around 10.10pm on Saturday April 20, causing damage to the building and its contents

A 56-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on Wednesday, April 24 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and released under investigation.

Seven fire crews, from Colchester, Wivenhoe, Manningtree, Weeley, Clacton, Halstead and Brightlingsea, were sent to fight the fire.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The building measured approximately 30m x 8m.

“When crews arrived at the incident they reported the whole building was 100% alight.

You may also want to watch:

“The water supply in the area was very poor so crews used a nearby reservoir and requested the attendance of a water bowser (a large tanker full of water) to provide additional water supply.”

Crews managed to tackle the fire, avoiding it spreading to nearby buildings, including a residential bungalow.

Cylinders that were close to the burning building were also removed by firefighters.

The fire was put out by 12pm however crews spend another two hours on scene, dampening down the area and checking for hot spots

An Essex police spokesman added: “No-one was hurt but damage was caused to the building and contents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/62320/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the charity's anonymous online form here.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cocaine found in all Suffolk’s major rivers

Traces of cocaine were found in shrimp in the River Box, shown here flowing through the centre of Boxford, Suffolk.

School pupils help launch air ambulance charity’s newest helicopter

The welcoming committee at Newmarket Academy included jockey Bob Champion, mayor Rachel Hood and deputy mayor James Lay. Picture: MAGPAS

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Sandi Toksvig and leading women writers create a family-friendly Primadonna Festival in Suffolk

Author, playwright and televsiion presenter Sandi Toksvig will be taking part in the family friendly events at the Primadonna Festival. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Ipswich Town take up option to extend Josh Emmanuel’s contract for a further season

Ipswich Town have extended Josh Emmanuel's contract by a further year. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists