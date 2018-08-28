Snow

Man arrested in Daniel Saunders murder probe is released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 17:33 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 31 January 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A man arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Daniel Saunders in Ipswich has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday, December 16, to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Daniel Saunders, aged 32, and originally from Surrey, died at the scene.

A port mortem later revealed he had died of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

On Tuesday, January 29, a 33-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder in connection with the attack.

He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, January 11, where he was remanded in custody pending his next hearing on Friday, April 12.

Four other people remain under investigation in connection to the case.

An 18-year-old man from Colchester, a 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on December 20.

A 20-year-old man from Colchester was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on January 25.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was near Turin Street, Kenyon Street or Wherstead Road on Sunday, December 16, or who witnesses and suspicious or unusual activity in the area to get in touch.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who drive through the area with a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

Officers are keen to trace a woman who came to Mr Saunders’ assistance soon after the attack took place.

She is described as being aged in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 72682/18 or via the online portal here.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

