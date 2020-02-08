Murder probe launched after man dies in crash with van

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died after being hit by a van following a fight on Friday night.

Essex Police said they were called shortly after 11pm to reports of a crash in The Street, in Little Clacton.

Officers attended the scene with paramedics but the victim, who was in his 40s, died.

Essex Police believe there had been a fight near the Blacksmiths Arms pub prior to the collision.

The van is believed to have been a grey or silver Ford Transit and reportedly drove off in the direction of Morrisons and Tesco.

A short while later, a 41-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and taken into custody, where he remains.

Part of The Street remains cordoned off while police conduct their investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward, quoting reference 1341 of Friday, February 7.