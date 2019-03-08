E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to children is released on bail

PUBLISHED: 17:17 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 12 August 2019

Police were called to reports that a man had allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Brook Street in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A 20-year-old man arrested in connection to a spate of indecent exposure incidents in the Woodbridge area has been released on bail.

Officers were called just after 4.15pm on Thursday, August 7, to reports that a man had exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Brook Street in Woodbridge.

Police also received reports of a man exposing himself to a group of children in a car park in Parkland's, Ufford, on the same day.

They had received further reports of a man indecently exposing himself to children in Rendlesham on two separate occasions between Tuesday, July 9 and Friday, July 23.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Friday, August 9, on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism offences.

Officers took him into custody for questioning but he has now been released on bail.

He is set to return to police in Wednesday, September 4.

If you witnessed any of the incidents or have any information that could assist officers in their investigation, contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/47545/19.

You can also report online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, contact crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

