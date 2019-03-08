Partly Cloudy

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 16:45 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 10 April 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Sudbury Picture: SARAJ LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and drug offences in Sudbury.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, officers had reason to stop a man in The Croft in the town on Tuesday, April 9.

Following A search, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Police then searched a nearby property, recovering quantities of amphetamine, around £190 in cash, various mobile phones, scales and three small air weapons.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a property in Cross Street in Sudbury, fraud by false representation, possession of class B drugs, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number 37/19939/19, or report online here.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

