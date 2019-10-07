E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after knife incident

07 October, 2019 - 11:00
Police have arrested a man following an incident in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Police have arrested a man following an incident in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm (GBH) after a victim sustained superficial knife wounds.

The incident happened at Elmdon Place, Haverhill, on Tuesday, October 2.

During a verbal argument, a man allegedly used a knife to cut the victim, aged in his 30s, who sustained superficial cuts to his arm.

The man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently released under investigation until October 30.

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hunt for ‘bloodstained sharp object’ in triple murder investigation

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Sentence of street drinker who breached ASBO more than 50 times is adjourned

The sentence of Daniel Palmer will take place on October 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after knife incident

Police have arrested a man following an incident in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Overgrown hedges causing hazard for drivers, gardeners warned

Overgrown hedges and trees can be a danger to road users Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists