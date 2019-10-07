Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after knife incident
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm (GBH) after a victim sustained superficial knife wounds.
The incident happened at Elmdon Place, Haverhill, on Tuesday, October 2.
During a verbal argument, a man allegedly used a knife to cut the victim, aged in his 30s, who sustained superficial cuts to his arm.
The man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He was subsequently released under investigation until October 30.
