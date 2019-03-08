Man arrested in connection with Colchester rape
PUBLISHED: 12:14 08 May 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected rape inside a house in Colchester.
A 35-year-old man has from London was arrested by police on the morning on Wednesday, May 8 on suspicion of rape.
The arrest relates to reports that a woman was raped by a man inside a property in Colchester on Tuesday, May 8.
He remains in police custody for questioning.
