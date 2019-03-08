Man arrested in connection with Colchester rape

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in relation to an attack in Colchester last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected rape inside a house in Colchester.

A 35-year-old man has from London was arrested by police on the morning on Wednesday, May 8 on suspicion of rape.

The arrest relates to reports that a woman was raped by a man inside a property in Colchester on Tuesday, May 8.

He remains in police custody for questioning.