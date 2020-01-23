E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Brawl at popular pub sees man arrested

PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 23 January 2020

The fight took place at the Cherry Tree pub in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four police cars and an ambulance were called to a fight between two men at a Newmarket pub.

Officers were called just before 9pm last night to reports of an altercation at The Cherry Tree pub in Exning Road, which is understood to have involved two men.

A woman who was in the pub at the time of the fight, said customers were asked to leave through the back door for "safety reasons".

According to the pub-goer, who wishes to remain unnamed, punters were told there had been a fight and police were dealing with the incident.

She also said an ambulance was parked outside.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called at 8.40pm yesterday, Wednesday, January 22, following reports of an altercation in progress at The Cherry Tree pub, Exning Road, Newmarket.

"An ambulance and officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned."

The East of England Ambulance Service sent one ambulance to the scene, but confirmed that "no one required hospital treatment".

Any witnesses should contact Suffolk police, quoting 37/4586/20.

The Cherry Tree pub was approached for comment.

