Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

A woman has been taken to hospital following reports of a domestic disturbance near Sudbury which involved a shotgun.

Police received reports at just after 6.30pm last night, Sunday, September 8, of a dispute at a property in Canhams Road, Great Cornard near Sudbury.

At the scene officers found a man believed to have come from the property in a garden in possession of a shotgun.

The man in his 40s from the Sudbury area, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, arson endangering life, and possession of a firearm with intent and assault.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be interviewed by officers.

A woman was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and a cordon remains in place whilst enquiries continue.

A firearm was recovered from the scene and has been made safe.

Anybody with any information relating to this incident should contact West CID quoting CAD 332 of 8 September.