Motorist drives into man following car parking dispute

PUBLISHED: 18:54 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 08 July 2019

A man was injured after a row erupted in a car park close to the town's Post Office Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A motorist drove his car at a man in his 60s following a row over parking in Wickham Market.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 3, in a car park next to the High Street Post Office.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the driver of a small black car was confronted after parking his vehicle in a private area, in front of two garages.

He added: "The motorist responded to this by being verbally abusive and then driving his car at the victim - a man aged in his 60s - causing him a slight injury."

The suspect is described as white, of thin build, with grey hair, wearing a cap.

He spoke with an Irish accent and was driving a small black car, similar to a Peugeot 108

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Woodbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting crime reference number 38432/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

