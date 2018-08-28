Victim struck on the head in attempted burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted during an attempted burglary in Thaxted.

Essex Police are investigating after a man was struck on the head in Fishmarket Street on Tuesday, February 5.

It was reported that the victim was attacked by a man in the garden of an address shortly before 6.15pm.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are believed to be minor.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are asking for any dash cam or CCTV footage from the area.

If you have any information call Braintree CID on 101 quoting incident 992 of February 5.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.