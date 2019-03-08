Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man punched in face and hit with belt outside fast food shop

PUBLISHED: 10:17 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 24 May 2019

Essex Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Station Road, Clacton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Essex Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Station Road, Clacton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

An investigation is underway after a man was attacked outside a fast food restaurant in Clacton.

It happened at around 2.30am on Monday, April 22 outside a fast food restaurant in Station Road.

The victim says he was punched in the face a number of times and struck in the body with a belt, before the suspect fled the scene.

You may also want to watch:

He was later taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect has been described as being white, of a chubby build with dark hair and about 5ft 9ins in height.

Those with information are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/62860/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Who’s in the running to become the next Prime Minister?

Will Boris Johnson swap the bike for the Prime Ministerial limo? Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 20 on Theresa May Bank Holiday

Prime Minister Theresa May gives her resignation speech. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tomas Holy set for Ipswich Town medical – Watch the 6ft 9in keeper in action

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Man punched in face and hit with belt outside fast food shop

Essex Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Station Road, Clacton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists