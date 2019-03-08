Man punched in face and hit with belt outside fast food shop
PUBLISHED: 10:17 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 24 May 2019
An investigation is underway after a man was attacked outside a fast food restaurant in Clacton.
It happened at around 2.30am on Monday, April 22 outside a fast food restaurant in Station Road.
The victim says he was punched in the face a number of times and struck in the body with a belt, before the suspect fled the scene.
He was later taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The suspect has been described as being white, of a chubby build with dark hair and about 5ft 9ins in height.
Those with information are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/62860/19.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.