Man punched in face and hit with belt outside fast food shop

Essex Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Station Road, Clacton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

An investigation is underway after a man was attacked outside a fast food restaurant in Clacton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened at around 2.30am on Monday, April 22 outside a fast food restaurant in Station Road.

The victim says he was punched in the face a number of times and struck in the body with a belt, before the suspect fled the scene.

You may also want to watch:

He was later taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect has been described as being white, of a chubby build with dark hair and about 5ft 9ins in height.

Those with information are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/62860/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.