Man stabbed with 'samurai sword' in broad daylight

A man has been assaulted with a 'samurai sword' in Agave Road, at the junction with Marine Parade, in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A man has been stabbed in the street in Clacton in broad daylight with what has been described as a samurai sword.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked in Agate Road at the junction with Marine Parade at around 3.15pm on Saturday, June 29.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "He sustained cuts to his left forearm and shoulder."

The suspect is described as a tall, slim, white man wearing a cap.

If you witnessed the assault or have any information that may help officers in their investigation, call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/102360/19.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time of the assault.

Information can also be passed on through crime fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or though its website www.crimestoppers-uk.org