Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man stabbed with 'samurai sword' in broad daylight

10 July, 2019 - 14:25
A man has been assaulted with a 'samurai sword' in Agave Road, at the junction with Marine Parade, in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A man has been assaulted with a 'samurai sword' in Agave Road, at the junction with Marine Parade, in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A man has been stabbed in the street in Clacton in broad daylight with what has been described as a samurai sword.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked in Agate Road at the junction with Marine Parade at around 3.15pm on Saturday, June 29.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "He sustained cuts to his left forearm and shoulder."

The suspect is described as a tall, slim, white man wearing a cap.

If you witnessed the assault or have any information that may help officers in their investigation, call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/102360/19.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time of the assault.

Information can also be passed on through crime fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or though its website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut permanently

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Man, 22, admits part in attempted ram raid on electric bicycle store

Jack Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘He’s made it pretty clear that we’re out to win the league’ – Lankester reveals Lambert’s message to players

Jack Lankester says Paul Lambert has made it clear to his side that the goal is to win League One. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘A rude awakening’ – Villages unite over huge expansion of intensive poultry farming

Campaigners at a site near Southolt which is earmarked for new poultry barns Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Man stabbed with ‘samurai sword’ in broad daylight

A man has been assaulted with a 'samurai sword' in Agave Road, at the junction with Marine Parade, in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists