A man from Colchester avoided prison after admitting his part in a nine-week Essex crime spree.

Daniel Lusty, 21, of Roosevelt Way in the town, pleaded guilty to 10 conspiracy to burgle charges at businesses in Chelmsford.

Co-conspirator, Adam Holland, 26, of New Street, Chelmsford, pleaded guilty to nine of the offences.

The crime spree, which primarily took place over nine weeks in last summer, saw items and cash worth a four-figure sum stolen and a three-figure sum of damage caused to a range of independent businesses and corporations in Chelmsford.

The pair mainly targeted tills in the incidents although two mountain bikes, worth £369 each, were taken from Decathlon on Riverside Retail Park on Sunday, July 22.

The men were linked to all offences through a mixture of CCTV images, clothing evidence and DNA from their fingers and hands.

Holland was jailed for three years while Lusty was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for 18 months.

Lusty has also been given a Criminal Behaviour Order which states he is not allowed to be in the company of Holland between 10pm and 6am and is not allowed to enter the Chelmer Village/Riverside Retail Park between 11pm and 7am.

He will also have to wear an electronic tag for three months and undertake 60 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Constable Harriet Ware, officer in charge of the case from Chelmsford CID, said many small businesses were affected.

"Conspiracy to commit burglary is a serious offence and this case saw impressive team work from the whole of Chelmsford CID a combination of other departments and force analyst," she said.

"It took many hours of commitment to to prove that Lusty and Holland planned their burglaries and, for the most part, worked alongside each other to commit them.

"This was a great result for my victims with many being small businesses whereby the crimes affected them greatly."

Detective Inspector Kelly Thurston, from Chelmsford CID, said: "This is another example of excellent work from a dedicated team of detectives who want to ensure that people committing serious offences within the Chelmsford area are bought to justice."