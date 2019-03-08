Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man avoids prison after nine-week Essex crime spree

PUBLISHED: 19:18 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:23 17 May 2019

Daniel Lusty, 21, of Roosevelt Way, Colchester, was handed a suspended sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Daniel Lusty, 21, of Roosevelt Way, Colchester, was handed a suspended sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A man from Colchester avoided prison after admitting his part in a nine-week Essex crime spree.

Adam Holland, 26, of New Street, Chelmsford, was jailed for three years for his part in the crime spree Picture: ESSEX POLICEAdam Holland, 26, of New Street, Chelmsford, was jailed for three years for his part in the crime spree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Daniel Lusty, 21, of Roosevelt Way in the town, pleaded guilty to 10 conspiracy to burgle charges at businesses in Chelmsford.

Co-conspirator, Adam Holland, 26, of New Street, Chelmsford, pleaded guilty to nine of the offences.

The crime spree, which primarily took place over nine weeks in last summer, saw items and cash worth a four-figure sum stolen and a three-figure sum of damage caused to a range of independent businesses and corporations in Chelmsford.

The pair mainly targeted tills in the incidents although two mountain bikes, worth £369 each, were taken from Decathlon on Riverside Retail Park on Sunday, July 22.

The men were linked to all offences through a mixture of CCTV images, clothing evidence and DNA from their fingers and hands.

You may also want to watch:

Holland was jailed for three years while Lusty was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for 18 months.

Lusty has also been given a Criminal Behaviour Order which states he is not allowed to be in the company of Holland between 10pm and 6am and is not allowed to enter the Chelmer Village/Riverside Retail Park between 11pm and 7am.

He will also have to wear an electronic tag for three months and undertake 60 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Constable Harriet Ware, officer in charge of the case from Chelmsford CID, said many small businesses were affected.

"Conspiracy to commit burglary is a serious offence and this case saw impressive team work from the whole of Chelmsford CID a combination of other departments and force analyst," she said.

"It took many hours of commitment to to prove that Lusty and Holland planned their burglaries and, for the most part, worked alongside each other to commit them.

"This was a great result for my victims with many being small businesses whereby the crimes affected them greatly."

Detective Inspector Kelly Thurston, from Chelmsford CID, said: "This is another example of excellent work from a dedicated team of detectives who want to ensure that people committing serious offences within the Chelmsford area are bought to justice."

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Moving Sizewell B building could put beauty spot at risk, say campaigners

The Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSON

New Iceland Food Warehouse to open at Ipswich’s Euro Retail Park

An Iceland Food Warehouse store is set for Ipswich's Euro Retail Park. Picture: N Seddon

Man avoids prison after nine-week Essex crime spree

Daniel Lusty, 21, of Roosevelt Way, Colchester, was handed a suspended sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE

See these stunning photos of reflections in Suffolk

Reflections at Felixstowe docks Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Man found with sawn-off shotgun in Ipswich is jailed

James Logan, who sparked an armed police response after police received information that a man with a gun had gone into a house in the town, has been jailed for 44 months. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists