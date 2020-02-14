E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man caught drug driving mum's Audi is banned from road

14 February, 2020 - 19:30
Tommy Stephenson was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tommy Stephenson was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 24-year-old man caught driving his mum's Audi with cocaine and cannabis in his system has been banned from the road for three years.

Ryan White, of Church Gardens, Barningham, near Bury St Edmunds, was stopped by police in his mum's Audi A3 - which he was not insured to drive - on July 2 last year.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how officers pulled White over around 5.35pm on Walsham Road, Ixworth, and a roadside drug test was conducted.

White tested positive for cocaine and was arrested.

Subsequent blood tests revealed White had 34 micrograms of cocaine and 4.9 micrograms of cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his system, Colette Harper, prosecuting, told magistrates in Ipswich.

The court also heard that White had a previous conviction for drug driving and was handed a community order for the offence last year.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Friday, White was charged with two counts of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Solicitor David Shipman, representing White, said the 24-year-old had "turned his life around" since the incident.

He said: "In terms of the insurance, he thought he had arranged separate cover for him to drive his mother's car.

"He made a payment but nothing came through.

"At the time of the incident, Mr White was at a very low ebb.

"He was using drugs and drinking alcohol.

"But this incident seems to have shocked him into reality.

"He has turned his life around. He is receiving support from Turning Point.

"He is very remorseful. There is no suggestion that his driving was impaired but he was over the limit."

Magistrates banned White from getting behind the wheel for three years.

He was also fined £215 each for the two drug driving charges.

He must also pay £105 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

White's licence was endorsed for the driving without insurance charge.

