Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man who blew mother’s £100,000 estate is jailed

PUBLISHED: 05:30 01 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who defrauded his mother of £100,000 and left her with just 99p in the bank has been jailed for four years.

Guy Belsom blew the money on jewellery, clothes, handbags, holidays, online shopping and refurbishing his home.

Judge John Devaux said Belsom had had lasting power of attorney for his mother Audrey Belsom, who lived in a residential care home after suffering a stroke and being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The court heard that Belsom’s dishonesty left her with a balance of just 99p and social services had ended up funding her care for more than three years.

Judge Devaux said the £160,000 proceeds from the sale of Mrs Belsom’s house should have been available to pay her care home fees for up to six years.

Laura Kenyon, prosecuting, said that although £51,000 was spent on care home fees £100,000 was misappropriated by Belsom.

The court heard that when Belsom, who has a brother and two sisters, was asked about the missing money he claimed he had spent it on holidays, clothing and days out for his mother.

However, Miss Kenyon claimed some of the missing money was spent on refurbishing Belsom’s home while £30,00 was spent on clothing, jewellery, handbags and purchases from Amazon.

Belsom, 61, formerly of Brandon, admitted fraud between October 2013 and May 2016 by using his mother’s funds for his own and his family’s benefit while he had a lasting power of attorney.

Judge Devaux made a nominal £1 confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act after hearing that Belsom, now of Summerwood Estate, Great Massingham, Norfolk, was living in rented accommodation and had no assets.

Ian James, for Belsom, said his client had no previous convictions and was his disabled wife’s carer during the commission of the fraud, with some of the money being spent on modernising his home to make things better for her.

He said Mrs Belsom, who died in December last year, had been unaware of what had happened to her money and didn’t have the anguish of knowing her son had been stealing from her.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Organised crime agents investigate £50k cash discovery in Stansted Airport passenger’s bag

£50,000 was found in the lining of an unchecked bag at Stansted Airport last spring Picture: PA

‘The top seven should be the minimum requirement’ – U’s Dickenson

Brennan Dickenson, in action during the 1-0 home win over tomorrow's hosts, Swindon Town, in early November. Picture: PAGEPIX

Swimming pool granted £3.4m upgrade after Legionnaires’ scare

The Waveney District Concil have approved �3.4m investment to create �an attractive, updated and modern leisure facility� in Bungay. Picture: Contributed by the Waveney District Council

Medals and poems of Sudbury WW1 hero for sale on eBay

Capt Smyllie's medals and the copy of

Man who blew mother’s £100,000 estate is jailed

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists