Man used stolen bank card to buy items, court hears

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 22 November 2019

Fehily used the stolen card at McColl's in Melton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man used a woman's bank card to buy items after it was stolen from her car in Woodbridge, a court heard.

Ben Fehily, 39, who is currently serving a 12-month sentence at Norwich Prison for burglary, pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by false representation, and three counts of theft.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Fehily, who appeared via video link, used the stolen card to buy goods worth £29.40 from a corner shop in Eye, and £25.20 from McColl's in Melton on December 13, 2018.

A charge of theft from a motor vehicle - stealing the handbag and purse from the car - was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at the hearing.

Fehily also admitted stealing a quantity of meat products of value unknown from Sainsbury's in Cornard Road, Sudbury, on March 25.

He also pleaded guilty to the theft of more meat products from the Co-op in Austin Street, Ipswich, on April 21.

He also stole an outdoor garden egg chair, worth £200, from the B&M store in Copdock earlier that month on April 3.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said Fehily was identified on CCTV.

A further charge of theft from Next on Suffolk Retail Park, was dropped by the CPS.

John Hughes, defending, said: "He has a long history of significant class A drug use, of which these offences are associated.

"He has been doing a lot of drug work while in prison and is due to be released on January 13."

Magistrates sentenced Fehily to six weeks' imprisonment for each offence to run concurrently alongside his current prison term.

He was also ordered to pay £54.60 in compensation to the woman who had her bank card stolen and £100 to B&M.

