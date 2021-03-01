Man stuck after 'fall from height' on building site

Breaking

Published: 3:56 PM March 1, 2021 Updated: 4:00 PM March 1, 2021

An air ambulance, land ambulance and several fire crews have been called to the Persimmon Homes site off Ellen Aldous Avenue in Hadleigh - Credit: EEAA

A man has been left trapped 'some way off the ground' following a fallen from a height at a construction in site Hadleigh where 170 new homes are being built.

An air ambulance, Suffolk firefighters and specialist rescue teams were called to the Persimmon Homes site off Ellen Aldous Avenue at 2.32pm today to rescue the man who is thought to have suffered a broken ankle.

The man is believed to have fallen from a height and is stuck some way off the ground, requiring a specialist team to be called in to rescue him.

The rope recovery team has now arrived at the site and are currently planning how to get him down safely.

An air ambulance and land ambulance are in attendance too.

Crews from Woodbridge, Princes Street, Felixstowe, Haverhill, Lowestoft South and two from Ipswich East were called to the scene.

The Persimmon Homes plans for the Weavers Meadow development were given the greenlight in June 2020 and are creating an estimated 500 jobs for the area.