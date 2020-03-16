Labour of love: man builds amazing 34ft model of Suffolk railway station

Nigel Locke's impressive model of the 1960s Long Melford train station has taken him 10 years to build. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A 34ft model of a Suffolk railway station is now complete after ten years in the making.

Nigel Locke, from Ipswich, began building the model - which includes a working signal box - of Long Melford railway station in March 2010, having spent 45 years living in Sudbury.

Mr Locke was inspired to build the model after spending many childhood days at the station when his uncle worked on the line and has based the model from its time in the 1960s.

'My dad's youngest brother, uncle Eric, was a signalman at Long Melford,' said Mr Locke.

'I've always wanted to create a model of the station as I have such great memories from my time there.

'It's all about capturing a moment in time.'

Mr Locke is hoping to put the model on display at Clare Castle Country Park on Easter Sunday and Monday if the show isn't postponed amid the coronavirus scare.

For more information, click here.

