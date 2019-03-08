Drug dealer jailed after Latitude bust

Yisrael Garcia was caught at last year's Latitude music festival. Picture: JEN O'NEILL Archant

A drug dealer who tried to sell to an undercover security officer at the Latitude music festival has been jailed for 38 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yisrael Garcia was at the festival at Henham Park, near Southwold, last year and had approached the covert officer on a dance floor in the early hours of the morning and asked him "what he was after", Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The officer asked what Garcia had got and when he said he had ecstasy and ketamine the officer said they "weren't his thing" and left, said Peter Clark, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

He continued to observe Garcia for 30 minutes during which time he saw him approach multiple people and carry out two drug deals before uniformed security staff escorted him from the tent.

When he was searched he was found in possession of 10 wraps of ecstasy and ten of ketamine with a total street value of £500, plus £340 cash

Garcia, 28, of Church Road, London admitted possessing ecstasy and ketamine with intent to supply in July last year.

Sentencing, Judge John Devaux said Garcia had been using drugs since the age of 13 and was expecting to make a profit from selling drugs at the music festival.