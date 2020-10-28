E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man caught with unlicensed Viagra-style tablets to be sentenced

28 October, 2020 - 05:30
Darren Absolom pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Darren Absolom pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man has admitted possessing and selling an unauthorised Viagra-style drug after police pulled him over and discovered around 400 tablets in his van.

Magistrates heard how Darren Absolom, of Betony Walk, Haverhill, was pulled over during a multi-agency operation checking vehicles on September 20 last year.

Lucy Garside, prosecuting, said £2,600 in cash was found in Absolom’s van along with around 400 tablets of Kamagra – an imported drug for erectile dysfunction.

You may also want to watch:

The drug, which contains sildenafil citrate that is also found in Viagra, is not licensed or regulated in the UK.

Absolom appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and selling an unauthorised medicinal product.

Officers carried out a subsequent search of Absolom’s home and found a further 44 tablets, Ms Garside told the court.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court for sentence and Absolom was released on unconditional bail.

He will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver jailed after car chase through town

Serwan Zada was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Furlough rates in Suffolk drop significantly in August

Andy Walker of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Picture: SUFFOLK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Drunk driver caught at more than five times limit is jailed

Harriet Eade, who was more than five times the limit, has been jailed Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man caught with unlicensed Viagra-style tablets to be sentenced

Darren Absolom pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay closed until evening after truck crash nearly 24 hours ago

The crane truck overturned yesterday on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN