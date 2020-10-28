Man caught with unlicensed Viagra-style tablets to be sentenced

Darren Absolom pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man has admitted possessing and selling an unauthorised Viagra-style drug after police pulled him over and discovered around 400 tablets in his van.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Magistrates heard how Darren Absolom, of Betony Walk, Haverhill, was pulled over during a multi-agency operation checking vehicles on September 20 last year.

Lucy Garside, prosecuting, said £2,600 in cash was found in Absolom’s van along with around 400 tablets of Kamagra – an imported drug for erectile dysfunction.

You may also want to watch:

The drug, which contains sildenafil citrate that is also found in Viagra, is not licensed or regulated in the UK.

Absolom appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and selling an unauthorised medicinal product.

Officers carried out a subsequent search of Absolom’s home and found a further 44 tablets, Ms Garside told the court.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court for sentence and Absolom was released on unconditional bail.

He will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.