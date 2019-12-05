E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged with murder over death of 12-year-old boy outside school in Essex

PUBLISHED: 22:58 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:58 05 December 2019

Harley Watson, 12, who died after he was hit by a car in Loughton on Monday Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Harley Watson, 12, who died after he was hit by a car in Loughton on Monday Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man has been charged with murder and ten charges of attempted murder after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run outside an Essex school.

The scene near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIREThe scene near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIRE

Terence Glover, 51, of Newmans Lane, will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford charged in connection with a fatal collision in Willingale Road in Loughton, Essex, outside Debden Park High School, shortly before 3.20pm on Monday, December 2.

Harley Watson, 12, died in hospital later that afternoon.

The ten charges of attempted murder relate to one woman, six boys and three girls aged between 12 and 23 who were also injured in the collision.

Harley's family paid tribute to their "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy" earlier this week.

A woman lays flowers at the entrance to Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIREA woman lays flowers at the entrance to Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIRE

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Rob Kirby said: "I would like to thank the local community for all the help they have given us since this tragic event on Monday.

"So many people have come forward to give us information.

"I would however like to continue to urge anyone who has not contacted us but may have information which could help our investigation to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

