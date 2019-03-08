Man charged after samurai sword and television stolen in burglary

A 20-year-old man has been charged by police following a burglary that saw a samurai sword, Samsung TV and Bose speaker reported stolen.

The burglary happened on Sunday, April 26 in Downton Drive in the western part of Haverhill.

During the burglary, a Samsung TV, games consoles, a samurai sword, an ornamental knife, Bose speaker, camera equipment and cash were said to be stolen.

Steaven Middleditch, of no fixed abode, was arrested by Suffolk police on Friday, May 3 and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later charged with burglary.

Middleditch appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court the following day and has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court at a later date, yet to be arranged.