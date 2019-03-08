Sunshine and Showers

Man charged for possession of a weapon after incident at Bury railway station

PUBLISHED: 16:07 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 12 July 2019

The men were arrested at Bury St Edmunds Train Station Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The men were arrested at Bury St Edmunds Train Station Picture: PHIL MORLEY

One man has been charged a second remains in custody after an incident took place at Bury St Edmunds Railway Station on Thursday.

Police stopped and searched two men shortly before 1pm on Thursday, July 11 with the station in Station Hill.

One of the two men then resisted arrest and ran onto the railway tracks.

Trains were suspended temporarily while officers went to deal with the incident.

They detained a man who was found to be in possession of a machete.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and an 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife/bladed article and aggravated burglary in connection with a separate incident.

Both men were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Aaron Neziri, 18, of no fixed address, has subsequently been charged with possession of a knife/ bladed article. He was remanded and was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 12.

A 22-year-old man, who remains in police custody, has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of four further offences: actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and trespassing on a railway.

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

