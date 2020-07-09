Man charged in connection with string of burglaries following police raids

The warrants were carried out as part of Operation Askham on Wednesday July 8. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries following a series of search warrants executed across Suffolk and South Norfolk.

John Smith, 30, of Kent Road, Stowmarket, was charged with attempted burglary and released on bail after being arrested along with four other people on Wednesday, July 8.

Officers executed five search warrants in Wortham, Stowmarket, Ipswich and Barham following a seven-month investigation into a series of burglaries, under the name Operation Askham.

Four men, aged 30, 49, 60 and 42, and one woman, aged 48, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Smith was released on bail and is due to return to police on Thursday, July 30, as are the other four people who were released on bail and due to return on the same date.