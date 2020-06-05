E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged after car crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 12:58 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 05 June 2020

The collision happened in Chantry Close, Clacton, on Wednesday, June 3. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision happened in Chantry Close, Clacton, on Wednesday, June 3. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 37-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and two counts of criminal damage with intent to endanger life after a car crashed into a house.

You may also want to watch:

The collision took place at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, June 3 in Chantry Close, Clacton, and electricity had to be turned off to a number of homes in the area.

Stewart Bates, of Wash Lane, Clacton, appeared via video link at Chelmsford Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, June 4) and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 2.

A 34-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, but was released without charge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teen charged in connection with Stowmarket ‘machete’ incident

Police in Stowmarket on Wednesday night Picture: HERMIONE WAY

Man charged after car crashes into house

The collision happened in Chantry Close, Clacton, on Wednesday, June 3. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘We believe about 15 clubs would vote against carrying on’ - Rotherham chairman

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart expects the League One season to be called off this week Picture: PA SPORT

Two Suffolk Halfords now fully reopened to the public

People queue up to get into Halfords in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24