Man charged after car crashes into house

A 37-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and two counts of criminal damage with intent to endanger life after a car crashed into a house.

The collision took place at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, June 3 in Chantry Close, Clacton, and electricity had to be turned off to a number of homes in the area.

Stewart Bates, of Wash Lane, Clacton, appeared via video link at Chelmsford Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, June 4) and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 2.

A 34-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, but was released without charge.