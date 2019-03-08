Partly Cloudy

Updated

Man charged with alleged lead theft from Barclays bank in Braintree

PUBLISHED: 12:23 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 22 June 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of lead theft from Barclays in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been charged with theft after reports that lead was stolen from a Braintree bank.

Police were called at 2.35am on Friday to reports of two men walking on the roof of Barclays in Bank Street.

Officers attended and found a wheeled bin containing lead.

A 48-year-old man from Braintree was arrested on suspicion of theft and assaulting an emergency worker.

Richard Brown, 48, of John English Avenue, has been charged with theft and assaulting an emergency worker, and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on June 29.

